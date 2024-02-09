'Tremendous honour': New Scotch Oakburn principal plots path forward

A new face is behind the principal's desk at Scotch Oakburn College.
Ross Patterson has taken over from long-term head Andy Muller, relocating to Launceston with his wife and five children after 22 years in Victorian schools, including five as principal of Balcombe Grammar School.
Reflecting on moving states to become the 21st principal of an institution that has roots back to 1886, Mr Patterson said his family's introduction to Tasmania had been ideal.
"The six weeks we've experienced is the most perfect summer we've ever had," he said.
"The weather's been phenomenal, although we've been told the winter might be a little different.
"It feels like we've been here a lot longer, and that's a sign of how welcoming and supportive the Scotch Oakburn community has been, it's a very friendly and warm environment. We didn't expect to be this settled after six weeks."
A lunchtime conversation with a colleague in 2022 sparked Mr Patterson's intrigue in Scotch Oakburn.
Hearing Scotch was "the best school they've ever taught at", Mr Patterson went away and did his own research.
Two months later, the principal role was advertised; it seemed too good an opportunity to pass up.
"I was really impressed by their focus on learner attributes, community and in particular the students being 'known, valued and cared for'," he said.
"It was a really appealing opportunity, and a real challenge for my family to consider in terms of moving interstate and trying something new.
"I'm so grateful that I've been given that opportunity and tremendous honour to lead this school."
Mr Patterson's children are aged grade 1 to grade 8. All five are attending Scotch Oakburn in 2024.
"I get to see them at assemblies, in action at playtime or in the classroom, and that's really lovely," he said.
"As a principal you value education and you want nothing more than for your children to attend the school that you're at."
Away from family and education, Mr Patterson is also a secret world champion.
He has an eye condition - retinitis pigmentosa - that means he "sees the world through a tunnel".
But that hasn't stopped him representing Australia and becoming world B4 singles champion in blind-low vision tennis.
"I love sport," he said.
"In addition to education and doing my job really well, being present with my family and giving them the time, I have my release outside of all of that - training and preparing for the next tournament and trying to stay at the top of the game for as long as I can."
In his first weeks as principal, he has opened up to students by sharing glasses that replicate his eye condition.
"I carry those around with me and I've had 200-250 students approach me in the yard over the past two or three days saying 'can I try the goggles on, can I get to know you a little bit more'," he said.
"I think that's really important in my leadership style that I share about myself and my journey, and at times I show vulnerability through sharing the challenges of living with an invisible disability."
Looking forward to the year ahead, Mr Patterson won't be making any sweeping changes.
He is focused on learning more about the school - its past, culture and programs - before implementing any "careful and considered evolution".
He said Scotch's participation in the learner attributes project - a broader way of measuring student growth and achievement - was key to helping students flourish once they leave the school's gates for the last time.
"I believe the definition of success is different for everyone," he said.
"Sometimes education's definition of success can be quite narrow, but it really is an individual journey, and it's up to the individual and their support networks and family to determine what success is for a young person.
"But it is not always an ATAR, and that's our challenge in education: to move away from that narrative and to create the new narrative that's about developing young people that are ready to flourish in an ever-changing world."
