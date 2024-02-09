The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Tremendous honour': New Scotch Oakburn principal plots path forward

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
February 10 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scotch Oakburn College's new principal Ross Patterson, pictured with Year 11 students Ashlea Reed and May Wain, and year 12 student Xavier Nesbit. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Scotch Oakburn College's new principal Ross Patterson, pictured with Year 11 students Ashlea Reed and May Wain, and year 12 student Xavier Nesbit. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A new face is behind the principal's desk at Scotch Oakburn College.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.