The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Police attend two-vehicle crash, motorcyclist injured, Scamander

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 7 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are attending the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Scamander. File picture by Paul Scambler
Police are attending the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Scamander. File picture by Paul Scambler

Police and emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle crash on Scamander Avenue where a motorcyclist sustained non life-threatening injures on Wednesday, February 7/

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.