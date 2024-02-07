Police attend two-vehicle crash, motorcyclist injured, Scamander

Police and emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle crash on Scamander Avenue where a motorcyclist sustained non life-threatening injures on Wednesday, February 7/
Police reported the crash just north of Wrinklers Bridge about 1:04pm, closing the road until further notice.
The motorcyle rider was airlifted to the nearby St Helens Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police asked motorists to slow down and use caution approaching the area, or delay their travel if possible and setting up a detour at Campbell St at the southern end and Skyline Road at the northern end.
The road was cleared about 1:45pm.
