'Found a passion': First-year teacher draws on family heritage

For a first-year teacher, Ava Wheatley is already something of a veteran.
Starting uni in 2020, she began working relief in her second year and took on a part-time science contract to complement placement in third year.
She juggled her final year of uni with a 0.8 HPE and maths contract at Riverside High School, and on Thursday, she will start a full-time contract at the same school.
"Riverside is an incredible school and it's got a fantastic reputation," she said.
"Being able work at such a large school with so many mentors - every one is willing to help and I ask a million questions a day and everyone's got an answer for me.
"It's nice to work at a school that's so supportive of early career teachers."
Miss Wheatley is one of many first-year teachers starting across Tasmania this year.
The former Glen Dhu Primary and Kings Meadows High student said she was thrilled to be teaching maths and HPE to grade 7 and 8s.
"Growing up I always knew I wanted to be within HPE to some degree, whether that was a teacher or a coach, but I think I found a passion within education," she said.
"It's a really good mix. I really enjoy teaching the mathematics side of things because you see [the students] three times a week."
Miss Wheatley is not the only teacher in her family.
She credits her grandmother, who was principal of the Big Picture School in its early years, with helping guide her into education.
"The mentors I had growing up - especially female mentors and role models in my life have really led me to this point," Miss Wheatley said.
"There's something in education that's really hard to explain - the way that you can set them up for life and it's not something that's black or white, it's very creative.
"Building those relationships with students impacts the way they view themselves, so I think that's really important."
