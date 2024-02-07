The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Found a passion': First-year teacher draws on family heritage

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated February 7 2024 - 5:27pm, first published 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ava Wheatley will begin a full-time role at Riverside High School on Thursday. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Ava Wheatley will begin a full-time role at Riverside High School on Thursday. Picture by Phillip Biggs

For a first-year teacher, Ava Wheatley is already something of a veteran.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.