Suspended jail term for drunken man who 'coward punched' St Helens' publican

A St Helens man who 'coward punched' a hotel licensee was convicted of his third assault when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court.
Jace Stafford Burns, 37, pleaded guilty to a count of common assault on July 8 2023, and police tendered no evidence on a count of behaving in a violent manner.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said that a scuffle had broken out in the Kazzbar between some female patrons, including Burns' sister.
"The defendant coward punched the complainant with a round arm," Ms Woodgate said.
"The victim fell to the ground."
The court heard that the complainant had attended a medical centre on July 25 and was referred to an eye specialist in Launceston after suffering blurred vision.
Ms Woodgate said Burns told police that he remembered very little of the incident but agreed that it was him in the hotel's CCTV footage.
Magistrate Sharon Cure queried the use of the term coward punch.
"There is no such offence. The charge is common assault," she said.
"I regard it as a punch to the head without any warning.
"You have to be careful using language like that."
Ms Woodgate said the term was in quotation marks in the facts she read to the court.
In April 2022, the Federal Government launched a Stop the Coward Punch Campaign with a central tenet replacing the term "king hit" with the more accurate coward punch.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken said Burns had a strong work history and was working to tackle alcohol and intoxication issues through Anglicare.
"His sister was initially involved in the incident, and all he sees is the publican push her three times," Ms McCracken said.
"It is not an excuse. It is an explanation."
The court heard Burns had prior convictions for common assault in 2018 and 2020 when he was fined $1500 and $2500, respectively.
In sentencing, Ms Cure said that it appeared the fines had not worked as a personal deterrent, so she was looking for a stronger deterrent.
She said the punch could have resulted in very serious consequences and imposed a two-month suspended jail term on the condition that he committed no imprisonable offence.
"You need to keep working with Anglicare and focusing on trigger identification," Ms Cure said.
