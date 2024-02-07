The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Suspended jail term for drunken man who 'coward punched' St Helens' publican

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
February 7 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kazzbar in St Helens where Jace Burns punched the publican
The Kazzbar in St Helens where Jace Burns punched the publican

A St Helens man who 'coward punched' a hotel licensee was convicted of his third assault when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.