Hurricanes secure important signature of in-demand talented prospect

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated February 7 2024 - 1:24pm, first published 1:00pm
Nikhil Chaudhary has re-signed for the Hobart Hurricanes. Picture by Rick Smith
Nikhil Chaudhary has re-signed for the Hobart Hurricanes. Picture by Rick Smith

The Hurricanes have re-signed their man, with breakthrough talent Nikhil Chaudhary locked-in until 2027.

