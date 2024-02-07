Hurricanes secure important signature of in-demand talented prospect

The Hurricanes have re-signed their man, with breakthrough talent Nikhil Chaudhary locked-in until 2027.
After reportedly attracting attention from other franchises, the 27-year-old batting all-rounder put pen to paper with the 'Canes after a superb BBL13.
Playing nine games, Chaudhary smacked 154 runs at an average of 25.66 and exciting strike-rate of 142.59, while also taking five wickets at 27.4.
"I am so grateful for this opportunity to get back to Blundstone Arena and enjoy playing with you guys, being able to do my celebration and hitting more sixes," Chaudhary said.
He scored an impressive 40 on debut before going on to hit a half-century of 55 against Brisbane Heat - his highest score for the season.
Born in Punjab, Chaudhary moved from India in 2020 and plays Premier Cricket in Queensland, where he was discovered by Hurricanes' assistant coach James Hopes in the T20 Max competition.
Hurricanes coach Jeff Vaughan was impressed with his skillset and loved the way he goes about his game.
"Nikhil was one of our stronger performers during BBL13, to watch his growth as a cricketer and take his opportunity when it was given to him - was fantastic for our team and supporters.
"Re-signing 'Nikky' for another three years gives us a talented leg-spinning all-rounder, but also someone who can help continue to build our culture and brand of Hurricanes cricket," explained Vaughan.
Chaudhary joins Tim David, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen and Matthew Wade as Hobart Hurricanes who are under contract ahead of next season's BBL14.
