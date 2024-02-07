No plea from Ravenswood man who allegedly attacked man's head with machete

A Ravenswood man who allegedly cut open a man's head with a machete did not plead when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Beau Allan Ruffels, 33, appeared on a count of wounding Gregory Leonard Webb by striking him to the head with a machete and a count of unlawfully possessing a dangerous article in a public place on February 5 2024.
Magistrate Ken Stanton bailed Mr Ruffels to reappear on February 16.
Mr Ruffels, who appeared before the court in December, will also appear on the same day for facts to be read to the court on more than twenty firearms and drugs charges.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.