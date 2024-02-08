TASMANIA Legal Aid has undertaken a comprehensive review to improve the delivery of its Family Dispute Resolution program.
The program involves families working with a trained mediator and family lawyers to resolve family law issues about parenting and family law property.
One of the key parts of the review was the formation of a client advisory group - we needed our clients' help to identify what to change.
The advisory group bravely shared some of the challenges they had faced, the barriers they encountered and their overall experience of the family dispute resolution process.
After hearing our clients, it became very clear we needed an FDR process that was client-focused, provided best practice responses to family violence and has safety as its priority.
TLA wants clients to have the information they need in an accessible, easy to understand way. This helps clients decide if FDR is a good option for them and their families. We know some clients need more than one conference and need support at every stage of the process.
Our clients told us they wanted to be heard from the beginning, and to be able to tell someone what is important for them and about things they are worried about. In response, we made changes to our intake processes to give clients the opportunity to have their say as early as possible.
We are also introducing a social worker into the FDR team to support clients and bolster our risk assessment options and enhance safety planning.
Leveraging off our successful hybrid model of social and legal supports in our Family Advocacy and Support Service (FASS), we are collaborating with Relationships Australia to provide FDR participants with access to social supports, safety support, counselling and tailored assistance at every stage of their journey.
The final change being implemented, is the creation of a training package for people working in TLA's FDR program.
The training covers trauma informed practices, identifying coercive control, how to work with perpetrators; and understanding different types of family violence including their forms and impact.
Family Violence is a complex and sensitive issue. However, we believe having our lawyers and mediators highly trained in working with families affected by family violence, will lead to better outcomes for our clients and their families.
It also means that as an organisation we produce better, more positive and more effective processes and experiences for everyone.
Julie Fawkner - Associate Director, Family Law
THERE are many positives associated with Australia being involved with renewable energy apart from the necessity to reach net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. Some of the positives, that are perhaps not widely known, are as follows: wind and solar farms enable host farmers to have a reliable source of income, as a backup, to farm income, particularly derived in drought possible areas. The Australian Energy Market Operator has announced that approx. seventy thousand people will be needed to build and maintain renewable projects and transmission lines in regional Australia over the next 20 years or so. That will result in a great many new jobs being available, particularly in country areas. Coal power industries continue to pollute for their entire life times whereas wind turbines are greenhouse gas emissions free once they are set up and operating. There is no evidence that wind turbines or power lines have adverse health effects on humans and estimates indicate that only less than half of one percent (0.4 per cent) of agricultural land will be required to be used in New South Wales alone for renewables to replace the energy generated by coal power stations.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
LOCAL government in Tasmania operates only with the approval of the State Government which can curtail these activities at the whim of Parliament. Such a situation we now have and Councils will be removed from the approval process for wind farms, and I suspect, other forms of power generation. Councils have proven to be slow in reaching decisions and often most parochial in reaching these decisions. Hobart is a classic example of a council gone astray, and as such is now bypassed by our State Government, particularly affecting Mt Wellington.
Dick James, Norwood
JUST read the latest update regarding the Australian CoViD inquiry. Very concerning that the priority areas don't include reducing mortality and morbidity.
James Newton, Newstead
