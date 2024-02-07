Launceston bridge gets chameleon look after road trip makeover

It's not as showy as it was, but the Launceston College pedestrian bridge is back.
After being dismantled in the night in late November, the bridge was transported on a truck to Bell Bay.
It spent 10 weeks being fixed, stripped and repainted, and was reinstalled Tuesday last week.
The new colour - lichen green - replaces the royal blue that adorned the bridge for the previous 35 years.
"It blends in," BridgePro Engineering's Ben Seymour said of the new colour.
"The client is happy, everyone's happy - I think they're looking at using that colour in other areas."
Working crews with cranes spent two nights reinstalling the bridge, which forms a busy thoroughfare for students accessing both sides of the Launceston College campus.
Its return came little more than a week ahead of students' first day of term on Thursday.
"It's all open now and ready for school," Mr Seymour said.
