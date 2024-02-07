Under-20s, Ivor Burge men celebrate shared success with bronze at nationals

A slew of Launceston basketballers are celebrating podium finishes at the national championships in Ballarat.
Tasmania's under-20 men's side and Ivor Burge men's team both won bronze in their respective competitions.
The under-20s beat South Australia 95-91 while the Ivor Burge outfit, which features athletes with an intellectual disability, defeated New South Wales 87-61 in their bronze medal game.
Under-20s coach Sam Adams said he was proud of the way his team worked together.
"Everyone pulled their weight and played their specific role and in turn that helped us get the results we were looking for," he said.
"It's always wonderful to feel the support of the Ivor Burge team and show our support to them also, I think the state has done a great job at celebrating each team's success and showing support for both teams too."
Ivor Burge coach Odette Seabourne said her team enjoyed great camaraderie with the under-20 men's.
"After both games they all got together and high-fived each other and so that was really exciting," she said.
"They celebrate pretty big and they get very happy about it just like any other team.
"The under-20s were just as excited, so there was no difference with them, we were all giving each other high-fives and celebrating together and representing Tasmania very proudly."
She said the team was grateful to wear the Tassie uniform.
"For such a small state to have as many bronze medals as we do is a fantastic achievement," she said.
"Hopefully in the future we can go one or two steps further."
Seabourne said her group gelled well.
"Our team has bonded really well and there was an instant connection between everyone out there on court from the first game," she said.
Brayden Cowell and Nic Heames were Launceston representatives in the Ivor Burge team.
