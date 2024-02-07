'No legal basis': St Giles enters dispute with Northern Midlands council

The Northern Midlands Council has been called on to cough up $8000 of "wrongly paid" land tax.
Disability support group St Giles has paid rates on a block of land in the village of Rossarden for the past 29 years, only to discover it's not the owner of the property.
Chief executive officer Honni Pitt said while the land was gifted to the nonprofit in 1995, the certificate of transfer was apparently never lodged with the Land Titles Office.
Previous owner Sally Terese Fell still holds the title and St Giles has been unable to track down her descendants.
The organisation has continued to pay rates on the land since this was discovered in 2021, amounting to roughly $8000 over the past quarter century.
"We have done nothing with the land as we have no use for it, even if we did legally own it," Ms Pitt said.
The CEO has demanded a full refund from the Northern Midlands Council, but it appears St Giles will have a long wait to see any money.
A council spokesperson said the title situation could be resolved under Section 137 of the Local Government Act, which allows the council to sell the property for non-payment of rates after three years as if the council owned the land.
"Any proceeds from sale could then be used to recover the sale costs, make payment of the balance funds to the owner if locatable, or more likely by put to the council to make a charitable donation back to St Giles for reimbursement of their expenses," the spokesperson said.
But Ms Pitt said the council had "no legal basis to levy the rates" and was left dissatisfied with its response.
"St Giles have been levied rates in error, and the council has an obligation to correct their error and reimburse the full amount immediately, and not have us wait," she said.
"If you are charged incorrectly by a business, we the consumer expect the business to refund us immediately. Why is the council not required to do this?"
