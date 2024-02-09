Dalton signs with one of motorsport's biggest teams for Super2 season

If you don't know motorsport, you might not be able to appreciate Lochie Dalton's current success in the racing world.
The Launceston driver is killing it and has just joined Tickford Racing for this year's Supercars Super2 series.
Dalton explained the feat in AFL footy terms which was helpful.
"Super2 is like where you get drafted from to go to the pinnacle of motorsport in Australia which is Supercars," he said.
"Red Bull and Tickford are the biggest teams in Australia so it's good to be associated with them and I'm very lucky."
And the footy crossover doesn't stop there.
The Sydney-based 21-year-old was home over summer and got some fitness training in with his mates, including former Hawthorn player Jackson Callow.
"I'm always puffed trying to catch him so it's good to be home and eat all the good food we have and enjoy family time," he said.
He also trained with Ollie Sanders who is the older brother of highly-touted Western Bulldogs draftee Ryley.
"We've all grown up together so it's always been great to go home and train together," Dalton said.
"Even though we're in different sports, we've still got relevant stuff we can help each other with."
The trio went to St Patrick's College and Callow used to race go-karts.
It will be Dalton's second Super2 season after completing his rookie year with Brad Jones Racing where he learnt plenty.
"You've definitely got to keep a level head, as soon as you start to get on a roll and get some wins, you can be humbled pretty quickly."
Dalton is also learning from Tickford's Supercars drivers Thomas Randle and Cam Waters.
Randle was helping him at a test day in Winton, Victoria, this week.
"He was even on the tools changing my break pedals to suit me more," Dalton said.
"They're a massive influence and really hands-on in helping us develop and trying to take that next step into the main game."
Dalton finished second in the Trans Am championship last year which he described as bittersweet.
His Garry Rogers Motorsport teammate James Moffat won so he was thrilled to be part of the one-two team success and to learn from the experienced Moffat.
He said he would focus on Super2 this year and is hopeful of more opportunities at Bathurst and Sandown.
Dalton has the Bathurst 500 at the end of February before later heading over to Perth, Western Australia.
