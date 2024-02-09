How much does it cost to sign your child up for sport at an entry level?

With families juggling the rising cost of living, The Examiner has gone to some of the big sports organisations in Launceston to find out what it costs to sign your child up at an entry level.
The organisations wanted to highlight the state government's Ticket to Play initiative which helps reduce the cost of signing up for some sports.
It provides two vouchers worth up to $100 each towards club membership fees for children aged 5-18 years who are listed on a Services Australia Health Care or Pensioner Concession Card or are in out of home care.
Launceston Basketball Association charges a per team fee to their clubs, which covers running expenses, court hire and referees, which is then passed onto the players. The club will add to this to cover their expenses such as training and uniform costs.
To participate in a season of basketball within Launceston, the cost, depending on age can vary between $270-$400 per season.
The LBA's Aussie Hoops program for participants aged 5-10, runs for eight weeks of one-hour sessions each term and is $123 for new participants, and $69 for returning, and includes a ball, singlet, backpack and sticker sheet.
LBA said it was the largest Aussie Hoops centre in Tasmania and remained extremely popular however due to a lack of court space for the program to grow they are limited with the number of new participants they can accept.
Football Tasmania's charge for juniors under-five to under-12 is $40, this includes the Football Australia fee which covers all insurance and public liability. This fee also gives all clubs and schools a player registration system, a competition system and support.
Club charges vary greatly and fees are dependent on each club. Football Tasmania chief executive officer Tony Pignata said club charges range from $300-$400.
Pignata made the point that while some sports like soccer appear expensive up-front, when broken down by each training session (often two nights a week) and game they are very cost-effective.
He spoke of that cost covering numerous aspects such as maintenance and hiring of grounds, referees, kit and soccer nets.
"You can't look at it at the overall big dollar figure, you've got to break it down per session," he said.
Junior (underage) netball in Launceston costs approximately $190 for an 18-week roster. This figure includes all court fees for matches, entry fees over the weekends of competition and all finals-related fees.
Netball Tasmania charges approximately $60 on top of this for the participant to register to the state body. This covers all insurance and public liability and allows NT to support associations to run their leagues.
Club charges vary greatly and inclusions with those fees are dependent on each club.
NTCA administrator David Fry said junior players needed to purchase playing gear, however, some clubs do cover the cost of basic kits for each junior team and it depended on the club and level of participation.
"It could cost each junior up to $300-$400 for some very basic gear," he said.
"Our clubs charge on average around $140 per season for juniors and this generally includes a cap and playing shirt, at least."
Woolworths Cricket Blast is $99 per season.
Most Auskicks costs between $75-$85 and some clubs might charge a little more if they're offering participants extras, according to AFL Tasmania.
Free Auskick sessions have also been delivered in some areas where cost is a barrier.
The Play.afl website points users to a club finder and registration portal with costs of junior footy. Up-front costs range from $50-$300 when looking at Play HQ.
