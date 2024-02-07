Ravenswood man bolted on the day he was given chance to stay out of jail

A Ravenswood man who disappeared within hours of receiving a drug treatment order in the Launceston Magistrates Court has blown his chance of staying out of jail.
Zachary Michael Carr, 28, was placed on a drug treatment order and released from custody on January 16 by magistrate Sharon Cure.
He pleaded guilty to more than twenty counts of computer-related fraud, five counts of burglary, four counts of stealing, a count of motor vehicle stealing, possession and use of a controlled drug in Hobart between august 7 and August 23, 2023.
It was described by magistrate Sharon Cure as an all or nothing chance for him.
Under conditions of the order, which enabled him avoid five months jail, Carr was due to report to a rehabilitation facility Serenity House at Burnie by 4pm but failed to turn up.
The Examiner understands that Carr went with his mother to her home to collect essential items but absconded from the address.
An arrest warrant was issued on January 23 and he was arrested in Hobart on January 31.
Tasmania Police applied to cancel the drug treatment order.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken said there was no opposition to the cancellation application.
Ms Cure granted the application and backdated the five month jail term to January 31 2023.
Mr Carr's case coincides with other cases in which recipients failed to take advantage of a drug treatment order to stay out of jail.
Carjacker Jordan Thomas Riley was urged to hand himself in by a magistrate on January 25 after he failed to participate in a drug treatment order given by acting Justice David Porter in the Supreme Court.
Serial police evader Drew Alexander Jones of Prospect was given the chance to avoid jail when given a drug treatment order on November 30.
However, he was arrested on December 27 after a major targeted police operation.
In an appearance on January 17 his defence lawyer Hannah Phillips said that Jones wanted to fight the cancellation application.
