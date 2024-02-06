How Gabe Bell has gone from 'lots of promise' to a maiden 10-wicket haul

"Gabe deserves all he gets, he's just such an honest toiler, an honest worker who has got some really good gifts."
Those were the words of Gabe Bell's former George Town coach Mike Doherty following Bell's maiden 10-wicket haul for Tasmania.
Facing Queensland in the Sheffield Shield, the 28-year-old pace bowler took 4-40 in the first innings before a career-best 6-39 in the second.
His efforts, alongside skipper Jordan Silk's unbeaten 84, led Tasmania to a four-wicket win which maintained top spot.
"It doesn't come to me as any surprise," Doherty said.
"He showed a lot of promise in his first couple of years playing A-grade against the men.
"I think his best attribute is his perseverance, he's obviously got some technical skills with his bowling, he's probably not express [pace] but he's more in the mould of Ben Hilfenhaus - that kind of bowler - who would do well in those sorts of seaming conditions he has."
Since making his Tasmanian debut in the 2016-17 season, Bell has played 35 games and taken 135 wickets at an average of 24 to be the state's 14th-highest wicket-taker of all-time.
This season has been somewhat of a breakthrough one, having claimed 32 scalps at an average of 17.09 to sit third in the league's wickets tally.
Despite growing up in Launceston and attending Launceston Grammar, Bell played his club cricket for the Saints and was a member of their Greater Northern Cup win in 2012-13.
Doherty, whose son Xavier played international cricket for Australia in all three formats, said Bell was a member of a strong lineage which includes Brad Green, Brendon Bolton, Scott Mason, Jarrod Freeman and Aidan O'Connor.
Also on the Cricket North board as a director, Doherty is enjoying seeing the rise of the likes of Freeman, O'Connor and Thomas Dwyer.
He said the youthful stocks of Northern cricket are enjoying a "second wave" after a slight downturn.
"We're really pleased to see guys like Gabe doing well because it gives us the confidence in what we did as coaches initially, and then as administrators, setting stuff up for these people to perform, is the right way to go," he said.
"There's no miracle formula for all this - it's just hard work, making good choices and then more hard work but I'm rapt for him, he's a lovely kid."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.