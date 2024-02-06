Cheery defendant happy when his jail sentence is suspended for two years

A magistrate dropped a Star Wars reference into a sentencing hearing at the Launceston Magistrates Court when urging a defendant to redouble his efforts to stay out of trouble.
The comment came as magistrate Ken Stanton responded to talkative defendant Braydon William Stanley, 30, of Rocherlea, who spoke several times after pleading guilty to numerous offences.
Stanley pleaded guilty to possessing stolen property in 2021, driving while disqualified, using an unregistered motor vehicle, dishonestly using a number plate to give the impression that the vehicle was registered and using a vehicle with no premium cover.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing and supplying a controlled drug.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said a Husqvarna motorcycle stolen from Mulgrave Street was found on Tompsons Lane in Newnham after it crashed into a Hyundai.
"The driver fled, leaving behind a helmet and the motorcycle," Mr Fawdry said.
He said police found a high-grade DNA match to Stanley in the helmet and on the handlebars.
Stanley was also caught driving while disqualified on April 23, 2023, after he parked a motorcycle at the Harvey Norman car park at about 9.45 am so that he could attend the court.
"At 10.40 am, police observed the bike displaying false plates," Mr Fawdry said.
'The defendant returned carrying a black helmet at about 10.40 am."
Stanley told police in an interview that he bought the cycle about four days before, that CCTV would not show him riding, and that he had not altered the plates.
"CCTV from Harvey Norman and Briggs and Associates depicted the defendant entering off William Street Park and walking to Charles Street," Mr Fawdry said.
In May 2023, he was seen mailing a buprenorphine tablet from the Newnham post office to his brother on Cape Barren Island.
Defence lawyer Tom Hallett said Stanley had foolishly decided to ride to court.
He said Stanley had limited possession of the stolen motorcycle.
"There was a mixed DNA profile on the helmet and the bike, and Mr Stanley was one of those," Mr Hallett said.
Mr Hallett said Stanley had shown good prospects of reform.
Mr Stanton explained his sentence to Stanley, who frequently commented.
"I literally just touched it," Stanley said about the motorcycle possession charge.
"You pleaded guilty in circumstances when conviction was almost inevitable," he said.
"I have regard to your prior offences. You have a very poor record over a number of years."
"I am trying," Stanley intervened.
When Mr Stanton asked if Stanley was familiar with Star Wars, he confirmed some familiarity.
"In Star Wars, Yoda says 'there is no try, do," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Stanton said he thought a jail sentence was required, handing down a three-month term, which was wholly suspended for two years.
"I'm happy with that; that's exactly what I was thinking," Stanley said.
He was disqualified from driving for eight months, in addition to an existing sentence to 2025.
"If you commit no further offence for two years, you won't have to serve the jail term," Mr Stanton said.
'I won't. I walk everywhere and have an electric scooter," Stanley said.
"Make sure you wear your helmet," Mr Stanton said.
