Ravenswood man charged with wounding after alleged street assault

A 33-year-old Ravenswood man has been charged with wounding following an alleged street assault on Monday evening.
Tasmania Police said a man in his 40s had received serious head injuries as a result of the incident.
"Around 5.40pm emergency services responded to reports that a man walking on Booth Street had allegedly been struck over the head with an edged weapon," a police statement read.
'A man in his 40s was transported to the Launceston General Hospital then transferred to the Royal Hobart Hospital in a serious condition."
The 33-year-old man has been remanded and will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.