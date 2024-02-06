Justice Gregory Geason faces assault charges but 'too unwell' to attend court

A Tasmanian Justice facing assault and emotional abuse charges has attended court via phone in a proceeding that highlighted the need for an interstate magistrate to hear his case.
The criminal charges against Justice Gregory Geason may be heard by an interstate magistrate because of public confidence and impartiality reasons.
The Hobart Magistrates Court heard that Tasmanian magistrates are unable to hear the case.
Justice Geason was arrested and charged in December last year.
The nature of the alleged charges includes an assault by grabbing a person's arms and squeezing, shaking them and striking them with his hand, on October 31 last year.
It also includes allegations of using technology to track a person's movements, and allegations of coercing a person to share a phone account to gain access to their electronic records.
Justice Geason's lawyer Fabiano Cangelosi said that his client was "too unwell" to attend court in person.
The case has been adjourned until April 30.
