Tasmanians in AFL: Draftee 'real deal', captain embraces new challenge

From parents on social media to captaincy challenges, there is plenty to catch up on with the 25 Tasmanians playing in the AFL.
Four young talents were added to the list after the draft in late November, with Launceston-born quartet of Colby McKercher, Ryley Sanders, James Leake and Arie Schoenmaker given a chance to play football at the national level.
Tasmania lost Richmond great Jack Riewoldt and Aaron Hall to retirement, as well as Sydney's Cameron Owen, who was delisted.
Now that all 18 teams are well into the swing of pre-season, here are some of the updates from Tassie players around the league.
Allan Leake, father of Launceston product and GWS recruit James, said his son's move to western Sydney had been without difficulty thus far.
After being invited to the Giants' annual parents' weekend for draftees, Allan spoke glowingly on the club's website about the culture which James is entering.
"It's been a lot of fun and I've learned a lot, so it's been a good day and I'm looking forward to the next couple of nights," he said.
"[James is] driving alright through the city, so I reckon he's starting to settle in pretty well.
"It's a pretty big change from Launceston with 80,000 people to coming here with five million or whatever it might be, but he's going really well.
"We've been to the beaches and the restaurants and pubs and checking it all out and then hopefully he plays some good footy when they start that.
"We felt there was some good energy there [between the family and the club] and it's all there and lined up really well so we are pretty happy...it feels right."
North Launceston and Sandringham Dragons product Ryley Sanders has been given a huge tick of approval after less than three months with the Western Bulldogs.
Talking on AFL Daily, journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich were full of praise for the inside midfielder.
"Ryley Sanders, the hype around this kid is real, he's going to start this year in the senior side come March 17 against Melbourne unless something happens between now and then from an injury perspective," Gabelich said.
"He'll start the year as one of the favourites for the rising star...I'm blown away by the preparation and the maturity and just the drive.
"He's not only tapping into the likes of [Adam] Treloar, [Marcus] Bontempelli and [Tom] Liberatore, but he's also hit up someone like Tom Green (from GWS) who he loves to watch.
"He's picked little things from all these people to put him in a position ... [where] he is ready to go to slot straight into the midfield and help cover the loss of Bailey Smith."
Sanders has joined fellow Tasmanians Liam Jones and Ryan Gardner at the Footscray-based club.
George Town's Toby Nankervis believes his best form as captain of Richmond will be by playing his natural game.
Speaking to media this off-season, the 29-year-old said the responsibility of being sole leader of the Tigers was a new challenge he is comfortable facing, after last year's co-captain Dylan Grimes stood down from his position.
"I am never going to change the way I am going to play. I think I want to improve as a player. Probably the discipline side of the game is something I have to get better at," Nankervis said.
"I have made great improvements in that area, but I will never change the way that I play.
"Personally, I think that's the best form of leadership on a Saturday, game time, that's what I want to be my greatest asset."
Nankervis will lead the AFL's largest Tasmanian contingent, with Rhyan Mansell, Sam Banks and Seth Campbell also based at Punt Road.
"You don't see too many first-year draftees come into the club [like he has], you sit back and watch training and go 'holy crap' he is dominating training out there, so that's awesome to see."
One of the more famous quotes to come out of the 2023-24 AFL summer was from North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin who appeared impressed by Launceston product Colby McKercher's output in pre-season.
The number two draft pick has come into the young list at Arden Street with high expectations and has lived up to them at this early stage.
Assistant coach Jed Adcock was also glowing in his assessment of McKercher.
"He's had a really strong pre-season ... the way he moves and the way he delivers the footy, you can see why he was selected so high," Adcock said.
McKercher has joined North Launceston product Tarryn Thomas at the Roos and Lauderdale's Hugh Greenwood.
