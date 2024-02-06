The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jail for 'brutal and sustained attack' which had vigilante purpose

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 6 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kayden Phillips Picture Facebook
Kayden Phillips Picture Facebook

A man who kicked and kneed a man multiple times in a brawl outside a Launceston hotel was acting with a vigilante purpose, a Launceston magistrate said in sentencing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.