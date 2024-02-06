Jail for 'brutal and sustained attack' which had vigilante purpose

A man who kicked and kneed a man multiple times in a brawl outside a Launceston hotel was acting with a vigilante purpose, a Launceston magistrate said in sentencing.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said in sentencing that he considered Kayden James Phillips should spend a substantial time in custody.
Phillips, 28, of Ravenswood, pleaded guilty to assault, misuse and possession of drugs, possessing ammunition, possessing a crossbow, breach of a police family violence order and unlawful possession of two coin collections relating to a search on January 4, 2024.
He also pleaded guilty to an assault in March 2022, possession of cocaine and cannabis, driving while exceeding 0.05 (0.149) in August 2022, driving while disqualified with a reading exceeding 0.05 and demonstrating a sustained loss of traction in September 2022.
He pleaded guilty to refusing a breath analysis in November 2022.
Mr Stanton said that about 1.50am on December 30, the complainant and two friends were standing in Cimitiere Street after being ejected from the Commercial Hotel.
"The defendant and a co-offender approached the complainant and threw a left hook, striking the complainant on the right side of the face," Mr Stanton said.
The co-offender threw a right hook, causing the complainant to fall to the asphalt.
While the man was attempting to regain his feet, Phillips struck him with a knee and an uppercut, causing him to fall back down.
When the complainant got back up, Phillips struck him with a left hook and two further left hooks before kneeing him and punching again with a left hook.
The complainant suffered cuts to the face, a broken nose and two broken teeth.
The court heard that Phillips was in breach of his bail at the time of the assault.
The court heard that on January 4, police arrested Phillips and searched his residence and found quantities of cocaine, methylamphetamine, steroids, ammunition, cannabis and the unlawfully obtained coins.
A second count of assault in March 2022 was committed when Phillips punched a person in the head through the open window of a taxi.
Mr Stanton said Phillips was acting with a vigilante purpose when he attacked a man ejected from the Commercial Hotel for inappropriate conduct towards female patrons.
"This was a brutal and sustained attack in a public place and was aggravated by the fact that you were in breach of bail," Mr Stanton said.
He said that Phillips' significant number of prior offences meant little lenience could be granted.
Mr Stanton said Phillips had shown that he could be a contributing member of society but when his mother moved house he fell back into trouble.
He sentenced him to seven months jail backdated to the fourth of January when he was taken into custody.
Mr Stanton suspended three months of the jail term on the condition that he commit no further offences punishable by imprisonment.
He ordered he comply with a community correction order for twelve months.
In 2016, Phillips was sentenced to a wholly suspended jail term for assaulting a police officer.
