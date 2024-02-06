Project ongoing to raise height of Launceston riverbank

Work to raise an embankment alongside a busy Launceston road is set to be complete by the end of March.
City of Launceston Council began work last month to maintain a section of the Invermay flood levee between the Tamar and Charles Street bridges.
Heavy machinery has been on the Lindsay Street site for the past few weeks, adding between 30-50cm of clay material to return the levee to its original height.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said earth levees required regular maintenance.
"Over time, the earth levees are exposed to wind, rain, and erosion and require topping up," Cr Garwood said.
"The project is progressing really well and we expect to complete the work in the first quarter of this year."
The levee's previous upgrade was completed in 2012.
