The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Project ongoing to raise height of Launceston riverbank

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
February 6 2024 - 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Work to raise an embankment alongside a busy Launceston road is set to be complete by the end of March.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.