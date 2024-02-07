Don't rush to transfer the ownership of York Park to Stadiums Tasmania

SO OUR Premier has thrown down the gauntlet to the two members of parliament who dared leave the Liberals by threatening that if they didn't do as he wanted he would bring on an early election. Bring it on! That way we may actually have more people in parliament who we voted for and not some who were too far down the paper and only got in because quite a few members have left. Hopefully we will also have independent members who will act with their conscience and not along the party line. With numerous ministers for racing in the last couple of years, bulldozing the stadium through and spending an atrocious amount of money before the wretched thing even has a sod turned, it's about time the Tasmanian electorate had their voice heard!