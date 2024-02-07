Don't rush to transfer the ownership of York Park to Stadiums Tasmania

OUR Mayor officially signed a Memorandum of understanding which allows the future transfer of UTAS stadium to Stadiums Tasmania.
York Park as it is known by many, is a fantastic local asset for Northern Tasmania, even good enough for AFL finals when Covid hit.
The press release states the transfer would lead to better outcome for Launceston ratepayers, the Minister, Mr. Street noted that one of the things the council and the government wanted was to lock in content for the north of the state.
The two points of concern for Northerners might be,
1. The MoU is a non-legally binding document and,
2. The AFL has the final say on the number of games UTAS Stadium will get.
Do not rush the transfer of a Launceston icon to southern controlled interests, maybe a cooling off period would be advantageous, especially if an election is in the wind.
By transferring the ownership of York Park, we are ripping the heart and soul out of York Park with Northerners left with only the skin and bones.
Graham Nott, West Launceston
HAVING a National Parks pass and including free bus trips to Cradle Mountain, now Parks and Wildlife are saying we have to pay $15 extra for the bus per person. Looks like a scam to me, offering one thing then once you pay taking it away. This is not about the money, it's the principal. It's got scam writing all over it.
Ken Weir, Launceston
Festivale Friday night. Icehouse (Iva Davies). Wow and thank you!
Rod Stevenson, Scamander
AS THE prospect of minority government looms, Tasmania's proportionally elected lower house carries the risk of radical or populist fringe candidates holding the balance of power.
The Gaza war can be traced to Netanyahu clinging to power in a coalition with radical Zionists who embarked on even greater provocation of the Palestinians. Such is the nature of radicals holding the balance of power.
In the likely event of a minority state government the major parties should govern in coalition for one year during which they reform parliament to single member Lower House electorates and a statewide proportionally elected Upper House as is the case for all other Australian Parliaments.
In the meantime it is important for those disillusioned with the major parties to vote for sensible centrist independents rather than chaotic populists and mavericks.
Tony Mulder, Howrah
If enthusiasm and youthful exuberance are any gauge regarding the A-League double header last Saturday, hopefully former surfers like myself (now part of life's flotsam and jetsam drifting on a tide of uncertainty), will not congregate to form a dam wall conglomeration of obstruction and negativity towards an AFL Tasmania team which will benefit the next wellspring of youth, and hopefully, not be left in the preventable dam wall wake of societal desolation and despair?
Looking from afar, there seems to be a rise of social imperialism, where the finger wagging aspirants of the lower middle class are lecturing the so-called proletariat of what is good for them, denying mothers and fathers the dream for their respective daughters and sons the opportunity that was never presented to themselves?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
SO OUR Premier has thrown down the gauntlet to the two members of parliament who dared leave the Liberals by threatening that if they didn't do as he wanted he would bring on an early election. Bring it on! That way we may actually have more people in parliament who we voted for and not some who were too far down the paper and only got in because quite a few members have left. Hopefully we will also have independent members who will act with their conscience and not along the party line. With numerous ministers for racing in the last couple of years, bulldozing the stadium through and spending an atrocious amount of money before the wretched thing even has a sod turned, it's about time the Tasmanian electorate had their voice heard!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
I WISH to apologise to Bridget McKenzie for my recent letter to The Examiner (February 2). I am informed Bridget was not in Tasmania, the opposition MP I was referring to was Sussan Ley.
Geoff Lyons, Riverside
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.