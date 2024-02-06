Should Hydro accept more blame for the plight of Macquarie Harbour skate?

Hydro Tasmania is facing questions from the West Coast Council mayor about how much of a role its power stations are playing in the plight of the Maugean skate in Macquarie Harbour.
Photos circulating online in recent weeks appear to show water inflows altering the colour of the harbour.
West Coast mayor Shane Pitt said the pictures clearly showed that "Hydro is having a big impact on Macquarie Harbour" and that "blaming salmon for every issue is just not right".
"Our hard-working West Coasters have been copping all the flack for a decline in the Maugean skate, but the truth is that the science of this matter is not settled," Cr Pitt said.
"It has been argued by some scientists that changes in river flow due to Hydro is the largest anthropogenic contribution to lower dissolved oxygen levels, particularly since the advent of Basslink in 2006.
"The fact of the matter is there is no certainty that a reduction or removal of salmon aquaculture will save the skate, but it is 100 per cent guaranteed that it will cost jobs, bring hundreds of families to their knees, and threaten our community."
But Hydro Tasmania executive general manager of assets and infrastructure Jesse Clark said the photos show what happens naturally in estuaries around the world when fresh water meets salt water.
"It tells us nothing about power station operations," he said.
"Large fresh water catchments flow into Macquarie Harbour from the King and Gordon rivers - including the Denison, Franklin and other tributaries.
"These rivers run whether or not the two upstream power stations are operating."
Other water flows also enter Macquarie Harbour as a result of the operations of TasWater and Tasmanian Irrigation.
A report in May last year by the University of Tasmania's Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) estimated that Maugean skate numbers in Macquarie Harbour had fallen by 50 per cent in since 2014.
IMAS scientists said that low levels of dissolved oxygen in the water of Macquarie Harbour impacts survival rates for skate.
They say the low levels of dissolved oxygen could stem from the increase in fish farming in the harbour, as well as Hydro flows.
Historic mining activity as well as activity by recreational fishers on the harbour may have also disrupted the skate, leading to the fall in numbers.
Mr Clark said that measurements and studies had found that water leaving the two upstream power stations is "healthy" and "not low in oxygen".
"Research from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water determined that river flows are a factor, but not a primary cause, of low dissolved oxygen in Macquarie Harbour.
"Hydro Tasmania is investing time and resources, working with CSIRO to develop the scientific models to understand how water flows influence dissolved oxygen in Macquarie Harbour.
"This model will help us understand how we might be able to manage water flows from our power stations upstream, to support a healthy environment downstream for the Maugean skate.
"We need to dispel the myth that this is all as simple as turning a tap on and off at the top of the harbour. This is a complex system."
The debate over blame for the plight of Maugean skate comes as federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek considers whether fish farms in the harbour can continue after she triggered a review under federal law last year.
Cr Pitt said the photos of the harbour were a timely reminder that Macquarie Harbour is a complex environment, with many factors at play.
"The Minister should not be blinded by the green extreme groups," he said.
