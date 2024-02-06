Which job will earn you an extra $50k bonus on top of the salary?

A fresh cohort of interstate teachers will be welcomed into public schools across Tasmania for the beginning of Term 1 in 2024, with a total of 152 teachers entering the workforce.
Meanwhile up to $50,000 bonuses remain available for teachers who choose to work in schools on the West Coast, and $16,000 bonuses are offered for work in rural and remote locations.
Early career teachers who choose to work in these locations may also apply for a starting salary of up to $130,000, on top of incentives, which is is $52,000 extra than other new teachers starting in Tasmania.
A Department for Education Children and Young People spokesperson said teacher attraction remained a key focus for 2024, with the majority of vacancies in rural, remote or difficult to staff locations.
Amid an ongoing national teacher shortage, the state's education department employed 100 interstate teachers as part of its 2023 National Teacher Campaign.
An additional 52 graduate teachers accepted permanent positions as part of the UTAS Graduate Teacher Campaign.
But up to 43 full-time base-level teacher jobs remain unfilled in Tasmanian state schools, and the spokesperson did not provide figures on the total number of unfilled teacher positions across the state.
According to the department spokesperson, 43 is lower than the vacancies in 2023, and represents one per cent of the total teaching workforce.
"Targeted support continues to be provided to assist schools with the management of vacancies," they said.
"Plans are in place to commence the 2024 school year effectively."
In term 4 last year there were more than 5,400 teachers employed in public schools across 4,511 full time positions, and 2,455 teacher assistants.
A majority of teachers are permanent employees with 769 on fixed term contracts, while just over half of teacher assistants were employed on a permanent basis.
There are currently a range of incentives in place to attract and retain teachers in rural and remote schools.
This includes competitive starting salary packages for early career teachers, fast-track career advancement opportunities, mentoring support, yearly experienced teacher allowances, extra planning time and administrative support, a settling-in payment, incentive payments and extra personal leave.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.