The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Which job will earn you an extra $50k bonus on top of the salary?

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated February 7 2024 - 10:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Early career teachers can apply for starting salaries worth up to $150,000 in rural and remote schools in Tasmania.
Early career teachers can apply for starting salaries worth up to $150,000 in rural and remote schools in Tasmania.

A fresh cohort of interstate teachers will be welcomed into public schools across Tasmania for the beginning of Term 1 in 2024, with a total of 152 teachers entering the workforce.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.