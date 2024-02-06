Special win for Carr and owners aboard Ms Tasmania in Magic Millions

The sky is the limit for exciting youngster Ms Tasmania, who blitzed her rivals in the $85,000 Magic Millions 2YO Classic (1200m) in Launceston on Sunday,
After drifting back to a little worse than midfield in a race described as "messy" by her rider Siggy Carr, Ms Tasmania ($2.15 - $1.25) charged toward the leaders approaching the home turn and then sprinted clear to win by more than two lengths from Zoete's Rock ($8.00) with almost three lengths to It's Jagger Time ($61) third.
"My god it was messy, she actually jumped well, but with the pressure around us she wanted to over race," Carr, who also trains the filly, said.
"She was copping bumps left right and centre, I got pushed back in, and I thought how am I going to get out but I had the horse underneath me to take me where I needed to go and god she unleashed, and with the girls (owners) on the line it was just so exciting.
"She's amazing, she really is; she's still got so much growing to do, her maturity levels are growing all the time, and I'm excited for the future."
Added to the first prize money of $53,550 is a $10,000 bonus for the filly being the first all-female-owned horse across the line.
Sunday's win also showed that the 2YO of the season is not a one-horse race, with Ms Tasmania set to challenge the unbeaten Geegees Mistruth for the title.
"It was a gun ride."
That's how trainer John Keys summed up the win of his promising 4YO Cartoon Graveyard in the $75,000 Magic Millions 3YO and 4YO Classic (1400m).
From an outside barrier, David Pires was able to slot in on the fence third behind the leader and hot favourite D'oro Star, and although the 3YO kicked away with a handy break around the turn, Cartoon Graveyard dug deep to grab the lead in the shadows of the post.
"I didn't know if he was going to get there, but he's improving all the time. He's a serious horse," Keys said.
Pires added, "I was able to get in on the fence behind D'oro Star, and (when) Froggy (Craig Newitt) shot away around the turn, my horse was a little flat-footed on a track that he got a little bit lost on; he's never been here before, but he's the real deal."
With D'oro Star ($1.45 - $1.22) backed as if unbeatable, Cartoon Graveyard started at the amazing odds of $6 after opening at $2.80.
Forty minutes later Keys and Pires were at it again when tough stayer I'm So Cool won free entry into the $300,000 Ladbrokes Launceston Cup (2400m) on 28 February by taking out the Sydeston Cup (2100m).
I'm So Cool ($3.40 - $9) sat second behind the hot favourite Conumdrum ($1.65) for most of the trip before surging to the front near home to win narrowly.
The win completed a treble for Pires and Keys; Pires then went one better to make it four for the day with a stunning ride to land the heavily backed favourite Geegees Hisword ($6.50 - $3.30) in the BM 64 (1600m).
Looking to be in a hopeless position when last on the turn, Pires found an inside run, and the favourite didn't go around a horse to win by a short neck from Rich Clan ($6.50) with Saxon Mist ($21) third.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.