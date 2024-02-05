Man fined $800 for payback act that was full of hate and anger

A 22-year-old Launceston man was acting in retribution when he caused $6000 damage to a former friend's Alfa Romeo, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
William Connor McLeod pleaded guilty to injuring property on September 15 2023.
Police prosecutor Kate Springer said the complainant saw a black Toyota Landcruiser drive into his street in Murphy Street Invermay. A person stopped, took a tyre from the back of the vehicle, and threw it into his yard.
Ms Springer said McLeod grabbed spare keys from the console and scratched the paintwork on the complainant's vehicle.
The following day, the complainant saw that each vehicle panel had been scratched.
He went to a nearby business and asked about CCTV footage, which was provided, and a week later, he reported the incident to police.
The man was given a quote of $6000 to repaint his vehicle.
In an interview with police, the man said he travelled with two friends from Perth to Invermay and threw tyres and scratched both sides and the rear of the vehicle.
Magistrate Sharon Cure asked McLeod what was behind the behaviour.
He said an incident had occurred between himself and the complainant about nine months ago, which he had not reported to police because it was a word-on-word case.
"I was angry and full of hate, and I did not know what to do," he said.
"This seems stupid, I know."
Ms Cure remarked that he had no history of similar offending.
"This is out of character but is likely to cost you a lot of money," she said.
She ordered that he pay compensation for the vehicle's repair, with costs to be assessed.
"What was the point about the tyres?" she asked.
"Just to be smartarse, to be honest with you," he said.
McLeod remarked that it was a weird situation because he was the victim, and now he was the one getting into trouble.
Ms Cure fined him $800, saying the court could not condone retributive or payback behaviour.
