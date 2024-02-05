Bulldogs learning new tricks in hunt for finals return

South Launceston are poised to give the NTFAW premier division a real shake in 2024.
Despite long-term injuries to captain Hayley Breward and Keely Morrison which will likely rule them out for the year, the Bulldogs are full of optimism heading into their second season in the top-flight.
Alongside the promotion of under-17 club best and fairest Grace Weldon into the senior side, South have brought in gun recruit Ashleigh Corbett from Ulverstone, who was named the Robins' best player last season.
"She's very fit, she's got good skills she'll at times be running through the midfield I'd imagine, she'll play as a real utility for us, she could probably play off half-back," coach Aaron Viney said of Corbett.
While Breward might not be able to have her usual impact for the Bulldogs in 2024, Viney said he was keen to keep her involved in an off-field role.
"If I can get her in [as a runner] and get her doing that, that would be great for her as well as great for the team," he said.
"So I'll still definitely try and get her involved, she's played a lot of footy and she's very well respected. So if I can get her involved on game day, that would definitely be beneficial."
Her leadership could prove vitally important for what is still a very inexperienced Bulldogs squad, but Viney said the group had learned plenty of lessons from last season, including avoiding "switch-off periods" where they would allow opponents to go on scoring runs which would result in losses from winning positions.
He also stressed that greater responsibility had to be shared around the group instead of relying on a few particular players.
While Viney believed the team "overachieved" in 2023, he said that following a far more stable pre-season they would be looking to compete in finals once more.
"I think that's nearly got to be our minimum standard again, we finished fourth last year so I think we have to be looking to be playing finals footy again," he said.
"We're not going to say that we're going to win the premiership or anything like that, but we just want to see improvement in our younger girls and give them another taste of final footy."
