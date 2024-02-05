International artist approaches the canvas in a new way with senior students

Some lucky students received a finger-painting lesson from an accomplished international artist last month - but they weren't your run-of-the-mill students.
A group of over-50s from Launceston's School for Seniors were taught the intricacies of the artform by Italian expatriate painter Eleanora Pulcini at her Windermere studio.
Using Pulcini's own finger-painting of the Launceston Seaport as a reference, the students - many aged in their 80s - were led by the renowned artist all the way back to their childhood.
Pulcini, an artist with a permanent gallery in Quadrant Mall who has exhibited across Europe, including landscape paintings of Tasmania at the Italian Parliament, said it was a fantastic experience for her and the seniors.
"They forget all of the rules of painting where you have to always be precise; they were able to be less afraid of making mistakes," Pulcini said.
"It was fun because it's a completely different way to approach the canvas and most of them, when they walked out of my studio with paint all over their face, they forgot themselves.
"They were liberated."
School for Seniors runs regular arts classes for its members with Pulcini's session a special treat for those in attendance.
Diana Diffey, a tutor with School for Seniors in charge of two of its art courses, said these kinds of classes allow participants to "be creative again."
"During our working years, we forget about these kinds of things," Ms Diffey said.
"Then, when we retire, we have all the free time in the world, we don't have a routine, and activities like this allow us to have that, to stay sharp, which is School for Seniors' motto."
Pulcini plans to run the classes again alongside the School for Seniors, who are closing their membership registrations on Friday, February 9. Registration is available at their website: https://lss.org.au/
