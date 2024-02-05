'Biggest ever' year ticks off major milestone for Rose's Match fundraising

A groundswell of support has seen a Northern Tasmanian bowls club raise $10,000 over five years for the Leukaemia Foundation.
Following the passing of Rose Jackson from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2019, Longford Bowls Club has faced East Launceston in Rose's Match - with Saturday's event being the biggest so far.
Matthew Jackson, Rose's son, who is a mainstay of Longford's premier division team, said more than $2500 was raised this year - putting them over the $10,000 milestone.
"I'm sure if Mum was still here, she'd be over the moon with the generosity of the general public in the bowls community and all of her friends that have helped out over time to get that," he said.
"As a family, we are a bit overwhelmed by the generosity more than anything from everyone that's donated and helped towards the cause."
Longford emerged victorious in the match, winning two out of three rinks to take a 71-55 advantage.
The win meant they take a 3-2 lead over the Rose's Match's history - backing up the 2022 and 2023 victories.
"It's always nice to get a win out on the green but it's more than just a game of bowls - it's there to raise a bit of money and a bit of awareness.
"It's great to get the win and I'm sure next year East will come back bigger and better and I'm sure we will as well."
Jackson thanked the opposition club, who originally came up with the idea for the match but also provided a "generous donation" on Saturday night.
He said the later start of 2.45pm encouraged bowlers from other clubs, as well as Longford's lower division teams to attend, with approximately 100 people there throughout the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.