Bass MP Bridget Archer will support tax cut changes

Bass MP Bridget Archer will vote for northern Tasmanian family's to get an increased tax cut by supporting the Albanese government's new position on stage three tax cuts.
Ms Archer joins a number of Coalition MP's who have spoken out ahead of a decision by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton on whether the Coalition would vote against the cuts in Parliament.
"I won't stand in the way of ensuring our northern Tasmanian community takes home more money for their hard work," Ms Archer said.
"As I have said previously, we should always be open to having a conversation on adapting policies if circumstances change.
The Federal Government changes aim to boost cuts for middle income earners while reducing tax cuts for higher income earners.
While supporting the changes which will benefit Bass voters Ms Archer expressed concern about that prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers were not honest with voters in the months and weeks leading up to the recent announcement.
"Integrity and honesty matter [and] it's a slippery slope to ignore it just because you might like the result," she said.
"Additionally, Labor's latest tax policy change is not a substitute for greater action on the cost of living squeeze impacting northern Tasmanians, including our most vulnerable who won't be from the changes at all."
It is expected that the Liberal party room will finalises its position on tax cuts at a meeting on Tuesday.
Labor Senator Helen Polley told the Examiner that more than 40,000 Northern Tasmanians would receive a significant tax cut under the federal Labor government's new tax plan.
"In Bass, 47,000 Northern Tasmanians will receive a tax cut, and for 40,000 people, it will be a larger tax cut than under the Liberals stage three cuts," Senator Polley said.
"Overall, people living in Launceston or Northern Tasmania will, on average, be $1,343 better off under the Albanese government tax plan."
Ms Archer has crossed the floor several times in the past including in relation to a federal integrity commission and voted against a Coalition call for a royal commission into child abuse in remote indigenous communities.
She opposed Liberal Senator Claire Chandler's bill which sought to allow sporting groups to exclude transgender people from single-sex sports.
Braddon MP Gavin Pearce told the Examiner: "I look forward to discussing the legislation in the party room tomorrow where I will certainly be representing the interests of Braddon."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.