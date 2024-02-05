Brotherly love as Durhams' Dusautoys feature in TCL team of the week

There may be several years' difference between the two but Jarrod and Aaron Dusautoy have earned something in common this week.
The two Legana brothers feature in The Examiner's TCL team of the week, with captain Jarrod scoring 56 opening the batting and older brother Aaron taking 4-38.
Neither of their efforts were able to poll in The Examiner's player of the year however, with those going to Drew Clark (three), Richard Howe (two) and Daniel Smith (one).
Howe's two votes put him in second place on six votes - still seven behind Hadspen's Tristan Weeks.
Round 13
Leaderboard
Jarrod Dusautoy (Legana)
Skippering Legana for the first time, the young opening batter hit his maiden half-century for the season before being run-out, which ended a long streak of being caught.
Richard Howe (Longford)
Longford captain-coach showed why he is one of the league's best - contributing strongly with both bat and ball as the Tigers flexed their finals muscles.
Drew Clark (Trevallyn)
Clark's successful return from injury continued in a big fashion, scoring his first premier league century since December 2020.
Zach Tatnell (Trevallyn)
Making the step up from A-grade in recent weeks, Tatnell fell just short of a half-century but produced valuable runs alongside his coach Clark.
Nashib Nisthar (ACL)
While his side were soundly defeated at the hands of Trevallyn, former skipper Nisthar was certainly not disgraced in his efforts for the Bluebacks.
Griffin Webb (Trevallyn)
Since starting the season in C-grade, Webb has been a consistent performer for Trevallyn and chipped in again on Saturday.
Daniel Smith (Trevallyn)
Smith produced a seriously hard-hitting knock of 54 not out off just 14 balls before backing it up with the ball - taking 3-15.
Aaron Dusautoy (Legana)
Having not played in several seasons, the bowling all-rounder and former Durhams captain returned to play under his brother and had a day out with the ball.
Jacob Walker (Evandale Panthers)
The left-arm quick has been in fantastic form for the Panthers of late and Saturday was no exception - moving to 12 wickets for the season.
Nathan Van Noord (Legana)
Another cricket returnee for the Durhams, Van Noord opened the bowling and set the scene fantastically for the breakthrough win
Sam McLean (Evandale Panthers)
Comfortably sitting atop the league's wicket-taking with 23, McLean has been a fantastic recruit to the Panthers over the past two seasons.
