Unbelievable was my first reaction but, in Tasmania, at the next election these two scenarios are a possibility:
David O'Byrne as an independent is elected with a big vote and will make or break a possible Labor government.
On the other side Eric Abetz is elected and will be the dominant power broker in the Parliamentary Liberal party and could even become Premier.
Either way the centre of power in Tasmanian politics will move from the north to the south.
Bob Taylor, Trevallyn
I LOVED the recent article about Chantal Delrue and the history of Launceston's murals (The Examiner, January 31). I remember how sad I was that we lost the multicultural mural and also the one on the old Roberts building. My uncle, as a past student, was proudly involved in the design and production of the Glen Dhu mural and, as a family, his niece, nephews and sisters also have great memories and are justifiably proud.
I love the way the visual arts scene is being embraced and is expanding in our lovely city. I can only hope that the Glen Dhu mural is respected for its historical significance as a record of life and the art scene at the time. I truly hope that steps are taken to stop the "flaking" of this "stand alone" mural and that it can be protected for future generations of artists, historians and Launcestonians.
Susan Dolbey, Summerhill
I AM a Pharmaceutical Delivery Driver who was less than impressed with receiving an infringement notice for parking in a Truck Zone while delivering important medications.
I submitted an appeal only to be informed many weeks later from a City of Launceston Customer Service Consultant that the fine would stand, (they have no idea what "Customer Service " is...).
During the height of Covid I was an Essential Service Vehicle delivering much needed medications to people unable to leave their house, how soon we forget!
I honestly thought a Parking Inspector may be able to see the importance, beyond just having my car parked there, of what role I was performing.
It makes me wonder what the outcome would be if it had been an Ambulance or Police Vehicle which are definitely Essential Class and I am not. I only deliver Medications to the elderly, vulnerable and disabled.
Shame on you City of Launceston Council, you have made me believe now that it is only for revenue. I'm embarrassed to work in this Municipality.
Mark Waddington, Prospect Vale
HOW to win friends and influence people. Premier Rockliff should read that book. By threatening an early election and blaming it on the two independents in John Tucker and Lara Alexander is selfish and arrogant. The word independent means they can act on their own, not be dictated to around how they vote and what they do and don't support. We all know the government is struggling. Scandal after scandal; failure to act on matters of significance and the knife edge with supply in the house. The Premier needs to tread very carefully with his demands or his government will face an embarrassing defeat. We don't want to see Eric as Liberal leader.
Scott Hayes, Legana
THE proposed stage three tax cuts (if passed by crossbenchers), really will be negligible for low and middle income workers when one takes into account the government's scrapping of the Low and Middle Income Tax Concession last financial year. It is the usual government "Robbing Peter to pay Paul'' syndrome that we have become so used to over the years.
Gerry Kite, Legana
OVER ten long years this has dragged on to the complete frustration of motorists and road workers. And the result? Undoubtedly a better aligned road, but not dual carriageway as originally promised. There are still single lane bottlenecks. I hope these single lane frustrations will now be addressed to become dual lanes. And that bypass from Shene to Dysart needs immediate attention. As well, I would be beginning work on the Eastern Shore dual lane to connect the Brighton by-pass with the Bowen and Tasman bridges, easing bottlenecks on the outer Brooker. So plenty to keep our road developers busy.
Dick James, Norwood
