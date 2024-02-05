Power in Tasmanian politics will move from the North to the South

HOW to win friends and influence people. Premier Rockliff should read that book. By threatening an early election and blaming it on the two independents in John Tucker and Lara Alexander is selfish and arrogant. The word independent means they can act on their own, not be dictated to around how they vote and what they do and don't support. We all know the government is struggling. Scandal after scandal; failure to act on matters of significance and the knife edge with supply in the house. The Premier needs to tread very carefully with his demands or his government will face an embarrassing defeat. We don't want to see Eric as Liberal leader.