Mark Shelton to take on third 200km Launceston to Hobart walk for St Giles

Speaker of the House Assembly Mark Shelton is going to let his walking do the talking for him when he takes on his third 200-kilometre charity walk next week.
The Member for Lyons will head from Launceston to Hobart on February 12 in hopes of adding to his $40,000 fundraising total for the disability support service St Giles.
"Everybody needs a challenge and I'm just happy to be able to do what I can to assist St. Giles in their work because I've seen first hand how wonderful they are," Mr Shelton said.
For five days, Mr Shelton will trek 210-kilometres - spending up to 10 hours on foot completing 40kms a day - through small towns and down the Midlands Highway, all the while being joined by local Mayors, business people and politicians.
And, although it may be arduous, he said putting one foot in front of the other was the least he could do for St Giles, whom he hopes to raise a further $10,000 for.
The funds will be used for a number of equipment purchases for the support service, including therapy-related toys and communication devices.
"These would be things that St Giles simply wouldn't have if it weren't for Mark," St.Giles chief executive officer Honni Pitt said.
"It's no mean feat for Mark to do it a third time around; we're truly appreciative."
Mr Shelton departs St.Giles at Amy Road at 9:30am on February 12 and expects to arrive at Lenah Valley's St Giles on February 16th.
Donations are able to be made via the Mark Shelton's walk for St.Giles portal on the disability services website. Donations over $2 are tax-deductible.
