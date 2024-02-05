Man pleads guilty to stalking and bullying woman over seven month period

A South Launceston man due to appear in front of a jury for trial in the Supreme Court in Launceston pleaded guilty at the 11th hour on Monday.
Andrew Philip Springer, 48, pleaded guilty to stalking and bullying a woman between March 3, 2020 and September 17 2020.
Springer had been due to stand trial last year, but the Supreme Court heard that his defence lawyer, Fran McCracken, had received 900 pages of prosecution evidence shortly before it was due to commence.
On Monday, Ms McCracken said there were 81 separate particulars on the indictment that Springer pleaded to.
"I'll be seeking to narrow them down over the next week so that there is no need for a disputed facts hearing," Ms McCracken said.
Crown prosecutor Felicity Radin said the Crown intended to provide Springer's prior offences of relevance to the court.
She said he had served a jail term from December 15, 2022, until he was released on October 13, 2023.
In response to a question from Justice Robert Pearce, Ms Radin said the imprisonment was related to a different complainant.
"Stalking is the first charge in relation to this complainant," she said
The court heard that there had been prior complainants.
The indictment says that with the intention of causing mental harm and an apprehension of fear to the complainant, Springer pursued a course of conduct that included following a woman, keeping her under surveillance, loitering outside places she frequents, directing abusive or offensive acts towards her, publishing or transmitting offensive material statements about her and other persons in a way reasonably expected to cause her fear or apprehension.
The indictment also said Springer contacted a woman and other persons by telephone and electronic means, making threats to her or a third person and /or acting in another way that could reasonably be expected to cause her physical or mental harm or extreme humiliation or to be apprehensive of fearful.
A sentencing hearing will be held on Monday, February 12.
Springer was bailed to reappear.
