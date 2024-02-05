'Targeted' JackJumpers star charged by NBL over rough conduct

Tasmania JackJumpers star Will Magnay has been charged by the NBL with "unduly rough play" following a fiery Friday night win against Cairns Taipans.
The 208-centimetre big man was in the thick of the action at the Snake Pit, starting with a strong collision into Patrick Miller, before Miller's captain Tahjere McCall retaliated with a body check of his own as Magnay attempted to move into the paint.
The successive incidents resulted in JackJumpers coach Scott Roth calling for more protection from the referees for his centre after the match in Far-North Queensland.
"He's doing well, he's as tough as they come and he'll bounce back," Roth said.
"I'm sure the league is going to take a hard look at that.
"We've had a few discussions over the last few weeks, especially with Magnay and his process of rolling down the lane and some people targeting him a little bit.
"Some of that stuff needs to be cleaned up.
"I'm sure the league will handle it."
On Monday, the league announced Magnay was charged with a one-game suspension, reduced to a $1550 fine on an early guilty plea.
The panel deemed the incident as intentional, medium impact and low contact.
For his efforts McCall received a $1165 fine, reduced to $775 with an early guilty plea, with the panel deemed the incident as careless, medium impact and low contact.
Despite leaving the court and going to hospital that night, Magnay was cleared to play in Sunday's blowout win against Adelaide 36ers at the Derwent Entertainment Centre.
He racked up 21 minutes and produced 11 points at 83 per cent from the field and 12 rebounds, including a game-high five offensive boards.
The JackJumpers' third win in four games has all but secured their third-straight playoffs appearance, with two wins separating the league's newest franchise from both second and fourth with two rounds remaining.
