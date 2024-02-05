'Slow down': Drivers told to respect speed limit as kids go back to school

With the 2024 school year officially underway this week, a long-running road safety campaign has returned.
Now in its fifth consecutive year, the Road Safety Advisory Council's 'Love 40' strategy aims to remind drivers to slow down in school zones and around school buses.
Despite ongoing efforts, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael Ferguson said there were still too many collisions involving young people.
"Since 2018, 19 children aged between four and 15 were involved in crashes in school zones," he said.
"Before 2014, there were two children's lives lost around schools."
Mr Ferguson said bringing down the speed limit to 40 kilometres per hour gave drivers a better chance at avoiding a collision.
"By slowing to below 40, the chances of injury from blunt force trauma from vehicle impact is greatly reduced, and the chances of survival greatly increased," he said.
"Don't put yourself in the situation where you one day will say, 'I just didn't have enough time to slow down'."
Tasmania Police will be out in force over the coming week to ensure the new rules are respected.
Sergeant Ben Kromkamp said the agency wanted to send a message to keep young people safe.
"So please slow down, pay attention, give yourself extra time if you need to, do the right thing and be considerate," he said.
Sergeant Kromkamp said the 40 km/h speed limit also applied when approaching a school bus with its lights activated.
"And if you're picking up your children from a school bus stop, it's always the best practice to do that on the same side of the road," he said.
East Launceston Primary School business manager Lucy Robbins said this message was especially important in the first weeks of the school year, when children were the most excitable.
"It is absolutely imperative that we have our children arriving at school safely," she said.
"Your child's safety is our number one priority and we can't emphasise that enough."
Courtney Jack from Jack's Bus Service added that drivers could slow down to even less than 40 km/h when the conditions called for it, with children as young as four years old crossing the road.
"They're excited. It's the start of school and they're not necessarily concentrating," she said.
"We just need to make sure that the parents are there to pick them up on the same side of the road."
