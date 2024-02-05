Festivale', you beauty, what an excellent festival, Launceston should be proud

On Friday night, Icehouse were brilliant as always, hit after hit after hit. On Saturday, Rogue Traders rocked. They had the crowd with them from the first chord. On Sunday, Diesel was superb. He has so many good songs, is still a great singer, and plays the guitar better than ever. Top marks to the music director; the bands were well chosen to meet a wide variety of tastes, and all the artists remarked how they enjoyed playing on the Festivale' stage.