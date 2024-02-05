Festivale', you beauty, what an excellent festival, Launceston should be proud

This year was my first Festivale', and I loved it.
Everyone responsible for its organisation should be pleased with how well it turned out this year.
I have been to many festivals, and there is usually something to complain about, something that results in a mark down despite all the good stuff. There were not enough toilets, variety in the food and drink offerings or space to move; they have all let down the festivals I have been to over my lifetime.
Not Festivale'.
The food and drink offerings were perfect, just the correct amount of variety and due to the number of vendors, no lineup was too long.
There, indeed, were enough loos on site.
All three days were sold out, but despite the venue being at capacity, there was plenty of room to move about, there wasn't a feeling of being crowded in, and everyone had a good vision of the bands.
Those who wanted to get close to the stage and stand had the room; those who wanted to sit further back also had the space to do so. I sat under a tree just next to the sound desk (where the sound is always the best) and enjoyed the music immensely.
On Friday night, Icehouse were brilliant as always, hit after hit after hit. On Saturday, Rogue Traders rocked. They had the crowd with them from the first chord. On Sunday, Diesel was superb. He has so many good songs, is still a great singer, and plays the guitar better than ever. Top marks to the music director; the bands were well chosen to meet a wide variety of tastes, and all the artists remarked how they enjoyed playing on the Festivale' stage.
But music wasn't the only thing on offer at Festivale'.
The food displays were also top-notch.
Amongst the highlights was celebrity chef Matt Moran of Masterchef fame cooking up delicacies in the Chefs in Action demonstration.
The festival blew him away.
"I've been to Launceston once before but never this festival, and I can't believe the scale of it and how welcome everyone has made us feel," Moran said.
"To see how massive it is, the scale of the thing, it's a credit to Launceston because this is one of the biggest festivals I've ever attended."
High praise indeed from a man who has been to festivals worldwide.
So well done, Festivale' all Launcestonians should be proud of this wonderful three-day event.
Bring on Festivale' 2025.
