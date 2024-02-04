Government hopes new measures will ease pressure on emergency departments

The Tasmanian Government has introduced measures across the state's hospitals to enhance patient flow and free up paramedics after recommendations from an independent review.
The new "direct-to-waiting-room pathways" at hospitals across Tasmania, including the Launceston General Hospital, have been designed to ease pressure on emergency departments according to Health Minister Guy Barnett.
"This will significantly help with the challenges of transfer of care delays," Mr Barnett said.
"It will ensure that Tasmanians get the right care in the right place at the right time."
The pathway will allow Ambulance Tasmania paramedics to move patients with minor injuries and illnesses directly to waiting rooms of an emergency department, freeing up paramedics to respond to get back on the road.
"This really is a safe tool and an important way that Ambulance Tasmania can continue to deliver safe, high quality care to Tasmanians," Ambulance Tasmania chief executive officer Jordan Emery said.
Ambulance Tasmania transports roughly 90,000 people to emergency departments in the state each year - around 5000 of those presentations are for minor or mild injuries.
Health data has previously revealed that emergency wait times in the state are still among the country's longest.
The new system is one of the first of many proposed "streamlines" and changes to be introduced following recommendations from the past-due and paramedic-criticised interim action plan.
The recommendations were produced after the government-commissioned independent review of Tasmania's major hospital emergency departments.
"It will make a difference in totality amongst a range of other initiatives; if we can get these ambulances offloaded more quickly, they are free to respond to other emergency cases," Mr Emery said.
