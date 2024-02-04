The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

Government hopes new measures will ease pressure on emergency departments

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
February 4 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal Member for Bass Simon Wood, Ambulance Tasmania chief executive officer Jordan Emery, Tasmanian health minister Guy Barnett and Launceston General Hospital chief executive officer Fiona Lieutier at the LGH. Picture supplied
Liberal Member for Bass Simon Wood, Ambulance Tasmania chief executive officer Jordan Emery, Tasmanian health minister Guy Barnett and Launceston General Hospital chief executive officer Fiona Lieutier at the LGH. Picture supplied

The Tasmanian Government has introduced measures across the state's hospitals to enhance patient flow and free up paramedics after recommendations from an independent review.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.