Raiders take notes as Scottish international captain proves the difference

Greater Northern Raiders women's coach Darren Simmonds has encouraged his group to take lessons from Kathryn Bryce's match-winning 67 not out for New Town.
Raiders made 140 from 35 overs before the Bucks registered 4-142 from 26 overs in their one-dayer at UTAS Stadium on Sunday.
Bryce, Scotland's international captain, was instrumental with bat and ball, also taking 2-8 from seven overs.
Raiders were arguably unlucky to face Bryce given it was her final match before going to the Women's Premier League in India.
But Simmonds saw it as a great learning tool.
"She goes about it in a professional manner," he said.
"She gets into her innings and doesn't take much risk early, she looks to hit the gaps and knows where the fielders are."
He added she then had gears to go up once she had her eye in.
South Launceston talent Ava Curtis top-scored with 26 through the middle order for the Raiders.
But perhaps what pleased Simmonds the most was the efforts of batters nine and 10 who put on a 30-run partnership.
Latrobe's Payton Fulton, 14, hit two boundaries on her way to eight from 20 balls and Wynyard's Phoebe Barnett, who came into the side and kept wicket, blasted 17 from 19 batting at number 10.
Simmonds was also impressed with Barnett's work behind the stumps, especially considering the Raiders were without some of their usual keeping options.
"We were so pleased with how she kept and she took a really good catch early," he said.
"It's really pleasing to see somebody have a crack and put their hand up, it shows courage and she did a good job."
Simmonds said Raiders needed three or four key batters to make solid scores but they couldn't really get a partnership going.
He said Fulton and Barnett gave them a sniff and they were up and about after taking three quick wickets.
Julia Cavanough took two of them, dismissing Vanessa Dobson and Chloe Abel.
But then Bryce (67* from 72) and Josie Crowden (18) steadied and put on an 83-run stand.
There is a competition bye next weekend before Raiders play Clarence on February 18 at Kangaroo Bay Oval.
There are three rounds remaining before finals and Simmonds said the team's season was still alive.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.