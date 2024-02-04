The Examiner
Roadmap calls for cut in fish farm activity in Macquarie Harbour this year

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 4 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 1:46pm
Maugean skate numbers are on the decline in Macquarie Harbour, and conservationists and others have blamed fish farms in the area for their plight. File Picture.
A joint federal-state working group has published a road map of actions aimed at preventing the extinction of the Maugean skate, and reducing salmon numbers in Macquarie Harbour from July this year is its hitlist.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

