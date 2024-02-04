Roadmap calls for cut in fish farm activity in Macquarie Harbour this year

A joint federal-state working group has published a road map of actions aimed at preventing the extinction of the Maugean skate, and reducing salmon numbers in Macquarie Harbour from July this year is its hitlist.
The National Recovery Team for the Maugean Skate was established last year after warnings about the possible extinction of the skate species were raised.
It is comprised of representatives from the state Department of Natural Resources, the Federal Department of Climate Change, Energy the Environment and Water, as well as representatives from industry and activist groups.
In its roadmap document released on Friday, the Recovery Team working group listed reduction of salmon biomass in the harbour through the relocation or removal of pens as a possible action.
Listed under planned actions, the Working Group outlined: "Investigate, and where feasible, implement methods for reducing salmon aquaculture oxygen demand on Macquarie Harbour... by decreasing salmon biomass ... through mechanisms such as lifecycle-based gradual destocking, fallowing of pens, growing out on land [and] movement of stock to other locations."
But it acknowledged that no consensus had been reached on the action list in these areas.
Also on the list, but again not fully agreed, were actions to "manage Hydro flows to facilitate natural Macquarie Harbour recharge in a way that benefits the skate".
The roadmap did agree that a planned oxygenation program being funded by the salmon industry could help improve skate viability.
Salmon Tasmania CEO Luke Martin said the Macquarie Harbour Oxygenation Program aims to improve the oxygenation of the harbour as part of a two-year trial.
The intention was "to offset the whole of the industry's oxygen usage in the harbour [and] directly address the actions highlighted by the taskforce".
Australia Institute Tasmania director Eloise Carr said while the roadmap of actions, including starting to reduce salmon biomass from midyear, "doesn't go far enough", it showed that the governments were taking the issue seriously.
"Fish farming needs to be removed from Macquarie Harbour earlier," she said.
"The Australian Government Conservation Advice identified this as urgent and to be actioned before this summer. The roadmap pushes this back until sometime in 2024."
She said the roadmap was "encouraging" because it acknowledged the need to get the fish farms out of the harbour.
But it was unclear what force the roadmap with carry when even its members were not able to agree on actions.
Public submissions on a review of Macquarie Harbour fish farm licences closed last week, and Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek is due to soon decide whether to allow the farms to stay open.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a visit to a fish processing plant outside Hobart last month said he supported salmon farming jobs, and that a balance between environmental concerns and industry needs could be found.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.