'Future captain' helps cement playoff spot for record-breaking JackJumpers

The Tasmania JackJumpers have all but booked their third-straight NBL playoffs appearance after a record-breaking evening at the Derwent Entertainment Centre.
Winning 109-86 against the Adelaide 36ers, it marks their fourth-consecutive win against them and their three-figure tally is a franchise record for most points in a game.
It comes at the perfect time for the home side, who after winning three of their past four games find themselves in the driver's seat for third spot with two rounds remaining.
While Milton Doyle (17 points and career-high 10 assists) was playing to his usual high standard and sharp-shooters Sean Macdonald and Clint Steindl were at their accurate best, it was vice-captain Jack McVeigh who led the scoring for Tasmania.
Hitting four from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and eight rebounds, the power-forward was at his offensive best on a night where Scott Roth's men shot at 60 per cent from the field
Enjoying a breakout season which has brought the 27-year-old South Australian into all-star selection conversations, McVeigh said the added responsibility since becoming deputy to captain Steindl had been an enjoyable challenge.
"Learning a lot about leadership and just trying to show up and be better in that area has been a fun little challenge," he said.
Coach Roth had higher praise.
"He's a leader of this team and to me he's a lifelong JackJumper as long as I'm going to be here," Roth said.
"Who he is as a person, how he carries himself around the community and what he means to the state, he's always been on point in those areas and his game continues to grow.
"We pride ourselves on the character of our guys, in the humility of our guys, and someone like him has had a lot of growth in those areas and at some point, he will be the captain of the JackJumpers."
McVeigh's consistent improvement may cause a dilemma for Roth, with the NBL season scheduled to finish on February 18 and the Australian Boomers to play Asia Cup qualifiers a week later.
While the NBL's post-season fixtures are yet to be announced, Roth believed the timing of the internationals were "really not good" with top-six sides expected to face an interrupted preparation to the playoffs.
Will Magnay managed an injury-free 21 minutes after a scare in Friday night's win against Cairns, while fellow big man Marcus Lee was monitored while playing sore.
While the heavy defeat has all but knocked out Adelaide from contention this season, coach Scott Ninnis praised Roth, admitting a lot of his philosophies since returning to coaching had been based off the work Roth had done with the JackJumpers.
Upon hearing this, Roth became emotional.
"That's a strong statement. I'm proud of what we've done here. For other teams to emulate anything that we're doing here is a credit to our players and our staff. I can't thank him enough for that comment," he said.
Tasmania's next game is Saturday, February 10, where they will visit the South East Melbourne Phoenix.
