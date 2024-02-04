Fire Service warns of multi-day smoke alert after shed fire, Campbell Town

Tasmania Fire Service has warned residents in Campbell Town to avoid smoke from a hay shed fire which broke out at a Macquarie Road property on February 4.
Crews arrived in the late morning to find the shed fully engulfed with flames and quickly attended to the fire before leaving it in the hands of the property owner.
The Examiner understands that crews knocked down visible flames at the scene before leaving the hay to smoulder and will re-attend the property should the fire reignite.
Tasmania Fire Service subsequently issued a smoke alert for Macquarie Road, Campbell Town, with smoke from the fire expected to be visible for a couple of days.
The Fire has not been deemed suspicious and The Examiner understands the fire is believed to have been a spontaneous combustion though the Fire Service is still seeking confirmation.
TFS said there is no threat to the general public and people who don't need to be in the immediate area should stay away.
