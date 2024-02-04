Knights break deadlock with Blues to sew up Cricket North grand final spot

With one round remaining, South Launceston have as good as sewn up top spot on the ladder and gained a berth into the Cricket North women's grand final.
The Knights defeated their main rival Riverside at NTCA no. 1 on Saturday, making 4-127 before keeping the Blues to 5-95 in their Twenty20.
The pair, who played-off in last year's grand final, had taken two wins each from their four clashes leading into the match which added intrigue.
South are now on 48 ladder points with a significantly higher run-rate (3.531) than Riverside on 44 points.
The grand final is on Saturday, February 24 at Windsor Park with the ladder-leader gaining automatic entry.
Second and third, which is looking like it will be Riverside and Launceston, will play-off in the semi-final.
Coach Belinda Wegman said the Knights were determined to keep top spot and had put thought into how they would beat the Blues.
They adjusted their batting order after losing to Riverside in round 11.
That day they had Amy Duggan, Ava Curtis and then Alice McLauchlan as the top three but they were each out early and South were 3-15.
So this time they had Wegman open with Duggan while Curtis batted at three.
It worked a treat with Duggan (29), Wegman (29) and Curtis with (47 not out) all making strong contributions.
Wegman said the rivalry with Riverside was important and healthy for the competition.
She said she was glad people could see South, who have won the past eight premierships, could be beaten.
Riverside coach Sophie Parkin was the Blues' standout player with 2-19 from four overs and a run-out before making 38 not out from 45 balls.
Tayla Buchanan also contributed a handy 26 from 36.
South shared the wickets with McLauchlan, Ash Scott and Wegman getting one each.
Wegman wore a brace on Saturday as she has been recovering from ligament damage in her right ankle sustained three weeks ago.
Meanwhile, South's Ellie Mathews, who is now living in Hobart, came back for a one-off appearance against the Blues.
In Saturday's other round 14 match, Launceston defeated Westbury, finishing 5-73 after chasing 72.
Cassie Blair claimed three wickets for the victors and Mary Broadhurst finished 37 not out.
Mackenzie Grant took 3-12 for the Shamrocks.
Riverside host Westbury at Windsor Park this Thursday at 5pm while Launceston and South will meet on Saturday at 12pm at NTCA no. 1.
There is a bye before the semi-final on February 17.
