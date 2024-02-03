O'Byrne to run as independent in Franklin, quits Labor Party

Former Labor leader David O'Byrne will run as an independent in the seat of Franklin after confirming he has quit the Labor Party.
The parliament veteran stood down as Labor leader in 2021, after historical harassment allegations against him emerged, but he was later cleared by an internal inquiry.
His return to the fold was opposed by his replacement, Labor leader Rebecca White, and for the past few years, Mr O'Byrne has sat in parliament in a state of limbo - a Labor member, but not part of Ms White's caucus.
In December, Labor's national executive tool the unusual step of dumping a sitting member as a candidate, endorsing seven others for Mr O'Byrne's Franklin seat.
It later emerged that Ms White had written to the national executive with a list of candidates that she believed should be endorsed in Franklin. All of the names on her letter were later endorsed.
Mr O'Byrne will hold a media briefing later this morning.
He stands a strong chance of winning back his seat - Mr O'Byrne was elected in 2021 with just over 7,500 first preference votes.
Running as an independent will likely harm Labor's chances in the next election that is more than likely to result in a minority government.
More to follow.
