Century continues returning coach's big run of form following knee injury

A century has extended Drew Clark's fantastic run of form since returning from a major knee injury.
Tearing his medial cruciate ligament in the NTFA Division One reserves grand final in September - Clark played his first game of premier league after Christmas and has been scintillating since.
Scoring 152 runs before Saturday's clash against ACL, he hit an unbeaten 112 off 89 balls - featuring five fours and sixes - as his side won by 206 runs.
Batting first, the home side reached 5-322 and Clark's quick-fire innings was not even his team's fastest.
Middle-order all-rounder Daniel Smith smacked an unbeaten 54 off 14 balls at the back-end of the innings - hitting four fours and five sixes.
Twenty eight of those runs came off the final over - bowled by ACL coach Troy Huggins - boosting their already impressive total by hitting with a strike-rate of 385.7.
Zach Tatnell chipped in with 49 off 42 while Nashib Nisthar was the Bluebacks' sole bowler to reach double figures - taking 2-70 off seven.
Former skipper Nisthar also provided the most resistance with the bat, making 39 off 50 balls as ACL finished 9-116.
Simon Chappell did not take to the crease.
Spinner Clayde White backed up his clubmates' efforts with 5-26 off his eight, while Smith took 3-15 to complete his day.
The top-four battle between Longford and Evandale Panthers went down to the wire but it was the Tigers that emerged victorious by 10 runs.
Batting first, the home side made 190 and were led heavily by the efforts of captain-coach Richard Howe.
The opening batter made 81, with Dion Blair's 35 the next top score as six Tigers made single figures.
Panthers spinner Sam McLean was impressive once again, removing Howe as one of his four wickets in a spell of 4-42, while opening bowler Jacob Walker claimed 3-31.
Howe provided deadly with the ball as well - removing Evandale's top scorer Grant Davern for 45 just minutes after his opening partner Mark Cooper (12) departed.
Captain-coach Jonty Manktelow came in at first-drop and was their second-highest scorer with 35 in an innings that featured two run-outs.
Kieran Davey's bowling form continued with 2-22 and Jessie Arnol took 2-46.
That loss means Hadpsen retain top spot on the ladder despite their bye and Trevallyn and Longford put pressure on Evandale Panthers' second place.
Legana's second win of the season was a comprehensive one that effectively ends Perth's finals hopes.
Playing a day-night game under lights at Perth, the Durhams dismissed their opponents for 128 before getting the runs by only losing one wicket.
Jake Smith (35), Tom Murfett (32) and Matthew Walton (20) all made starts but returning pair Nathan Van Noord (4-20) and Aaron Dusautoy (4-38) were fantastic.
Dylan Sharman (2-7) picked up the other wickets before openers Jarrod Dusautoy (56) and Oliver Hadley (48*) put a fair dent in the total.
Captain Dusautoy was run out by Jason Sherriff and Damien Clark but Robindeep Singh picked up where he left off and finished 13 not out.
