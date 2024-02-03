'Shoes of the dead' litter Brisbane Street Mall in pro-Palestine exhibition

A group of pro-Palestine volunteers have exhibited 200 pairs of empty shoes in the Brisbane Street Mall to represent the daily death toll in Gaza.
The Shoes for Gaza exhibition on Saturday was organised by Palestinian man and University of Tasmania senior lecturer Adel Yousif in an effort to highlight the more than 27,000 people killed in Gaza so far in the Israel offensive.
Inspired by images taken of the empty shoes of murdered Jewish people during the Holocaust, Mr Yousif brought together infant, toddler, women's and men's shoes to represent the dead.
"We want to present these shoes to the general public and tell them what's going on [in Gaza] and how our government in Australia supports Israel," Mr Yousif said.
"Why is Australia supporting Israel in this slaughter?"
The Australian government has backed Israel's right to respond to the Hamas attacks of October 7, however, has urged the country to prevent civilian deaths and has reported military exports have stalled because of concerns around the rising casualty rates.
This the second public display of support from the Palestinian community in Launceston, with the first a 100-strong vigil held at Civic Square in late October last year by the group Friends of Palestine.
However, while also commemorating those who had died, Shoes for Gaza also hoped to inspire action.
"We want people to know they can write to their local politicians, their newspapers," Mr Yousif said.
"To know that they can say, not in my name and not with my tax dollars going to Israel."
Mr Yousif has previously organised Shoes for Gaza events in Hobart, and said that the Launceston event - which ran from 10:30am to 2:30pm - will continue each weekend until the end of the Israel offensive.
Roughly 15 volunteers joined in at the event, handing out flyers and speaking to passers-by about the death toll and how they could affect change if they sought it.
"People genuinely have a heart, they have compassion," Mr Yousif said.
"This is not about politics; this is for humanity."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.