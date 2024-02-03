The Examiner
'Shoes of the dead' litter Brisbane Street Mall in pro-Palestine exhibition

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
February 3 2024 - 3:00pm
Adel Yousif's exhibition Shoes for Gaza at Brisbane Mall comprises infant, toddler, women's and men's shoes to represent the 27,000 Palestinians killed in the Gaza strip. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Adel Yousif's exhibition Shoes for Gaza at Brisbane Mall comprises infant, toddler, women's and men's shoes to represent the 27,000 Palestinians killed in the Gaza strip. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A group of pro-Palestine volunteers have exhibited 200 pairs of empty shoes in the Brisbane Street Mall to represent the daily death toll in Gaza.

Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

