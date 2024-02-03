Falmouth drivers urged to seek alternate route after crash

Police urged motorist in the Falmouth area to find an alternate route after a vehicle involved fell down an embankment.
The single vehicle crash on Esk Main Road resulted in a car down an embankment about 10 metres off the road.
Police say two occupants were assessed by Ambulance Tasmania and were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
They said as a result of the location of the vehicle, there would be significant delays whilst the car is retrieved.
Motorists are asked to avoid Esk Main Road and take Elephant Pass as an alternative route.
It is expected Esk Main Road will be open in about one hour.
