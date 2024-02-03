Specialist dementia support program goes live in the North

A new specialist mental health program from the state government designed to assist aged care residents with dementia is rolling out across Northern Tasmania.
Called the Rapid Access Service (RAS), the program is being piloted in aged care facilities to residents experiencing severe behavioural and psychological symptoms.
In Kings Meadows, the service is currently in place at The Manor aged care facility.
Clinical nurse consultant Chet Sapkota, who is leading the roll-out of the service, said in 2023 Tasmania was estimated to have over 10,000 individuals living with all forms of dementia.
"This number is predicted to rise significantly, reaching more than 16,000 by the year 2058," Mr Saptoka said.
"In Tasmania, we are very unfortunate that we don't have many services and support for aged care facilities that have residents with dementia.
He said while it was a six-month pilot program, he had no doubt it would continue.
A multidisciplinary team that includes a consultant psychiatrist, a mental health nurse and allied health professionals will be available to support residents and staff at aged care facilities five days per week with assessment, clinical intervention, medication management, and education.
"I've been working in aged care for a long time and I wished we had this kind of support, now it's finally here ... we want this project to be successful," Mr Saptoka said.
"The key goal of RAS is to provide streamlined access to care and and improve the quality of life for consumers, reducing rate of emergency presentation."
One Care chief executive Peter Williams said it was important to recognise that the complexity of residents needs was becoming greater.
"Having the RAS really supports us in terms of being able to retain a person in a nursing home without having to send them back into a hospital for an assessment," Mr Francis said.
"I've been advocating for something like this for a while; we're actually the only aged care provider also doing a pilot program on admissions, so transfers from hospital to aged care."
