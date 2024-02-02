Drug manufacturer will be confined to caravan on home detention order

A 50-year-old man who turned his partner's Housing Tasmania unit into a clandestine meth lab benefited from a Supreme Court judge's rethink about a suitable sentence.
Stephen Charles Hipworth, formerly of Newnham, pleaded guilty to manufacturing a controlled precursor to manufacture a controlled drug for sale between July 7 and July 30, 2020.
Hipworth manufactured the precursor pseudoephedrine to sell methylamphetamine.
Justice Robert Pearce told Hipworth his preliminary view had been that nothing other than a jail term would be an appropriate sentence.
But he said that a report finding Hipworth suitable for home detention and the likelihood that prison would have no rehabilitative effect persuaded him to modify his view.
The court heard last year that police raided a unit in Parklands Parade, Newnham on July 30, 2020 and found Hipworth wearing a head torch and standing over a stove working with a baking tray.
Police found the unit full of precursor chemicals, including pseudoephedrine, hypophosphorous acid, hydroiodic acid, bottles of acetone and 250 tablets used in the manufacture of methylamphetamine [ice], but found no ice.
His then-partner Georgina Rose Bourke, 46, had been in the unit for seven months, and Hipworth moved in four months before the raid.
A prosecutor said Hipworth told police he was using information from the internet to experiment with making methylamphetamine.
He claimed he was producing it for personal use.
The court heard it was the state's case that Hipworth was manufacturing controlled precursor with the intention of selling methylamphetamine.
The court heard last year that Bourke received an eight months' home detention order.
Justice Pearce said that the 15 months of home detention would be especially onerous because Hipworth was living in a caravan until a Housing Tasmania property could be found.
He would be subject to electronic monitoring.
He ordered Hipworth pay $6623 for the cost of analysing the drugs and an amount to be assessed for decontamination of the unit.
The court heard last year it cost Housing Tasmania $30,000 to decontaminate the unit.
