The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drug manufacturer will be confined to caravan on home detention order

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 2 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Charles Hipworth. Picture Phillip Biggs
Stephen Charles Hipworth. Picture Phillip Biggs

A 50-year-old man who turned his partner's Housing Tasmania unit into a clandestine meth lab benefited from a Supreme Court judge's rethink about a suitable sentence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.