Apted, Dwyer, Clark among next generation of Raiders steering the ship

As the Greater Northern Raiders aim for consecutive victories for the first time this year - three Cricket North teenagers are taking their next steps.
Mowbray pair Thomas Dwyer and Lachlan Clark, as well as Riverside's Kaidyn Apted, have all made their CTPL debuts this season and feature as the Raiders face Glenorchy on Saturday.
Captain-coach Alistair Taylor has been pleased with their progress and is eager to see what they can do on the road against the Magpies.
"It's exciting to get games into him," Taylor said of Apted.
"He doesn't give you too much, he's a quiet lad so it's just an opportunity for him to learn how to bowl against better players and bat against some quicks.
"He faced Riley Meredith and Kieran Elliott the other week so he came up against some good bowlers and held his own."
Dwyer and Clark were both selected in Tasmania's under-19 squad late last year and have played five Raiders matches between them.
"Tommy has gone back to school cricket, dominating and getting hundreds, so that's really exciting for him that the program is working when he is getting that exposure at the higher level," Taylor said.
"He's going to be better for it and he'll be one of those kids who plays better the higher up he goes.
"Lachie was brought in as a net bowler at the start of the year and his improvement has been rapid and we're excited to give him games because the whole group likes what they see from him.
"He runs in, bowls fast - he's not afraid to bump blokes and holds his own with the bat, which is really good to see."
In their previous clash against Glenorchy this year, the Raiders went down by 38 runs, with Taylor excited about the match-ups the upcoming game produces.
His side, who are eighth in the nine-team league, are yet to win a one-day game this season, with the Launceston stalwart looking for them to simplify the format.
"As a batting group, we sometimes think we've got to score quicker than what we have to and as bowler, I think we just over complicate the balls you have to bowl," he said.
"We watch a lot of T20 cricket and one-day internationals with lots of different balls, but sometimes top of off [stump] is simple and acceptable for club cricket."
