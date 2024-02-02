The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Apted, Dwyer, Clark among next generation of Raiders steering the ship

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
February 2 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside's Kaidyn Apted plays a shot on the off-side last weekend against Kingborough. Picture by Paul Scambler
Riverside's Kaidyn Apted plays a shot on the off-side last weekend against Kingborough. Picture by Paul Scambler

As the Greater Northern Raiders aim for consecutive victories for the first time this year - three Cricket North teenagers are taking their next steps.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.