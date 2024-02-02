The not-so-boring-lives of humans living in Northern Tasmania

The best of humanity is often found in the unseen and everyday moments that make up a life.
This is the ethos driving Northern Tasmanian Ally Mercer.
The Scottsdale woman has interviewed more than 120 individuals for Humans of Dorset Tasmania, a Facebook Page that she started four years ago at the height of the pandemic.
Ms Mercer tells all of her participants that every human has a story to tell.
"Everyone has a unique life; no one is the same," she said.
The former military and Australian Bureau of Statistics employee moved to Tasmania with her husband 20 years ago and, after exploring the state, settled in Northern Tasmania's Dorset region.
They met, and were quickly accepted into, the regional community.
Ms Mercer explained that many of these people were from an older generation.
"We have a lot of older people in Dorset who have lived in a previous time, who have gone through the generational highs and lows of Australia's history, the social and personal struggles," she said.
It is these stories and this history that Ms Mercer has captured in her Facebook page.
"We are losing so much of our social history by not talking to our older generation and I thought that it was high time we did that in this area," she said.
"It is being able to capture all that information. Where they came from, why they came, what drew them to the North-East, the types of jobs and industries that were in this region."
Ms Mercer said the diverse array of people living in the region was incredible and their stories had the ability to elicit every human emotion.
Such as the man who shared his journey of finding himself, who "had a very rough upbringing, who struggled throughout life, trying to work out what he was meant to be in the world".
The woman who became one of very few females, in Australia's earlier history, to study and then work in obstetrics and gynaecology who went on to deliver more than 40,000 babies in Fiji.
The man who worked for NASA, another who was one of Australia's best long distance cyclists, and another who as a young boy would hunt during the rabbit plague to earn sixpence for his family.
Of those who have been interviewed, there are many who stick in Ms Mercer's mind.
Like Henny, in her 80s, who migrated to Tasmania with her family from Holland in the 50s.
"Her parents came here when the migrant transfer was going on after the war and she spoke about her parents hiding some Jewish people in their roof so they wouldn't get killed," Ms Mercer said.
Like Frank, who as a child would get up at 3am to milk the cows by hand, walk four miles to school and back again, and return to the farm to milk again.
"His family has been here since colonisation, and they have always farmed," Ms Mercer said.
"His life was full on, all the time. Working, working, working."
Like Les, who would take turns over many hours to skin the cream off the milk from the family's dairy herds to make 200 kilograms of butter every week to sell in Launceston at the market.
"People come out with so many different experiences, and you go 'holy moly," Ms Mercer said.
"I did a number of stories on influential women in our region, and one was an accountant whose life had been hell.
"Her parents beat her, physically and mentally, she had been sexually assaulted three times.
"She held four jobs just to scrape through getting a degree so that she could a better life."
Ms Mercer said many of the individuals spoke in positive and uplifting ways, despite growing up in homes with dirt floors, sleeping in a bed with five siblings every night, and working back-breaking labour every day.
She said many women, who used to work as vegetable packers at the old Simplot factory during the forties, fifties and sixties, spoke about the joy they experienced singing on the job, in four or five part harmonies.
"Can you imagine? Up to 100 ladies, working in an environment like that, all just singing along while they are working," Ms Mercer said.
Ms Mercer said hearing these stories had been an absolute pleasure, and that Humans of Dorset had helped her to grow as a person.
She said she was happy to be recording such histories of people.
"When we first start talking, many of them say to me, 'I don't have a story to tell, I've led a boring life'," Ms Mercer said.
"And I tell them that that may be so, but sometimes it is not all about them. It is about capturing and recording their life for their children, their children's children, and their children's, children's children."
